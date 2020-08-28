Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,374,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $846,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 10,726,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,767,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

