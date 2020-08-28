Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 348.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 485,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,784. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

