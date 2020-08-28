Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,901. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

