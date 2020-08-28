Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

