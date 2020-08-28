Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $189,920,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,758. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

