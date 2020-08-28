Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $270.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.33.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.