Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.22. 1,486,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $274.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.