Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.49 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

