Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.49 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,710. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $274.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.