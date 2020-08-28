Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $65.24 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006823 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

