Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 1.4% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 16,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.