Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 2,057,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

