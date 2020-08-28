Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading 8.7% Higher

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $13.96. 1,540,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 584,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.60.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

