Verify Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Verify token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Verify has a total market capitalization of $190,632.49 and $707.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verify has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.05470311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Verify

Verify is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

