Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 345,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 899,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

