Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 5.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 322,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,095,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

