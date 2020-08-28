Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 11,403,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

