Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

