Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. 11,403,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

