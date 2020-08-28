Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 617,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,460. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

