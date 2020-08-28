Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $274.34. 960,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,029. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average is $262.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

