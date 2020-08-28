Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.57 ($6.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 409 ($5.34). 83,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.25.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

