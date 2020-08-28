VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. VF makes up approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,008,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

