Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140,366 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

