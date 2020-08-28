Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $209.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,630,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $507,895,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

