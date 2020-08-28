VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in VMware were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.