VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. VMware updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS and its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 3,129,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

