VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.
VMW stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.