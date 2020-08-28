VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

VMW stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.05.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.