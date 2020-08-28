VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.05.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

