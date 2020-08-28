VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 3,129,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
