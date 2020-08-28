VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 3,129,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

