Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,470. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.