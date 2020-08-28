Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $79.95 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,294 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Guidewire Software worth $79,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Guidewire Software by 29.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.09. 467,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

