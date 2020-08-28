Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $90.85 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $90,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,303. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $328.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

