Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $310.45 and last traded at $310.94. Approximately 2,537,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,279,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,560 shares of company stock worth $65,172,485. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

