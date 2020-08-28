Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,524 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 731,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

