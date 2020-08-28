WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 85,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,488. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

