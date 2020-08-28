WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.51

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $30.57. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 371,007 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

