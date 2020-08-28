WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Cable One by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,859.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,823.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,735.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

