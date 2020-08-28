WMS Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 51,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.