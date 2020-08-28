WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 330.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 67.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

CSGP stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $852.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,515. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.72. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

