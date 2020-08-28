WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 214,699 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

