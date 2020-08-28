WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,680,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.40.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.77. The stock had a trading volume of 387,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.