WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Motors by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 512,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,927,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

