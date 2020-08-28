WMS Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,132 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,765. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,920. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.84 and a 200 day moving average of $332.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

