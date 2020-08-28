WMS Partners LLC Has $389,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,316. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.