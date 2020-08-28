WMS Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,797,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,260,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 156,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

