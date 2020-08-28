WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 106.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 49.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 10,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

