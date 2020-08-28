WMS Partners LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,179,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,463,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,520,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,900,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. 1,420,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,236. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

