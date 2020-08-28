WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

