WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $14,733,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,023,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,223,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,284 shares of company stock worth $2,542,220. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $9.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.01. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.03 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.47. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.